Ukrainian forces liberated more than 1,170 square kilometers of Russian-occupied territory in the Kherson region

Ukrainian forces continue to retake territories occupied by Russian troops (REUTERS / Gleb Garanich)

The Ukrainian armed forces reported this Sunday that have liberated from Russian occupation to date more than 1,170 square kilometers in the Kherson region.

“To date and since the beginning of active operations, more than 1,170 square kilometers have been released in the Kherson direction. Work is being done to secure the territories, clean them up and carry out stabilization measures,” he reported. Nataliya Humeniukhead of the press center for joint coordination of the “South” Operational Command on television.

In their statements, collected by the agency UKrinformadvised citizens not to immediately return to the liberated territory, as Russian troops mine buildings, infrastructure facilities, roads and fields during their retreat.

Also, cluster munitions scatter during attackshe added.

“That is why they must be careful not to rush back to the liberated territories, give the experts the opportunity to carry out the appropriate stabilization measures so that their return is safe,” he stressed.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported this Sunday that at least five people were killed and as many were injured in an airstrike last Friday by Russian forces against a civilian convoy in Kherson.

Denys, 42, a member of the Ukrainian Kryvyi Rih Territorial Defense Forces Falcon unit who calls himself “Khatib,” explores a former Russian trench line position filled with food in the Kherson region (Photo for The Washington Post by Heidi Levine)

“On October 7, around 8:00 a.m., an unidentified Russian military aircraft fired on a civilian car convoy. They were queuing to cross by pontoon to the left bank of the Dnipro river, near the Dariivka bridge, in the Kherson region,” said the spokesman for the regional police department, Andriy Kovanyiaccording to the agency Ukrinform.

He added that according to witnesses, people heard the sound of a plane in the air and saw it fire projectiles as it turned.

“As a result of the shelling, an unidentified projectile, probably a missile, directly hit a minibus, at least five people were killed there and five others were injured,” he said.

The final number of dead and wounded and the damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles are still being determined.

On the same Friday, the Russian-installed health authorities in Kherson reported that at least five civilians were killed and another five wounded in the attack they attributed to Ukrainian troops.

For his part, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kulebaurged to urgently equip Ukraine with modern air and anti-missile defense systems after the new Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, in the south of the country, which left at least 12 dead.

“We urgently need more modern air and missile defense systems to save innocent lives. I urge partners to expedite deliveries,” Kuleba wrote on his social media.

The Ukrainian government asked its allies to provide modern air and missile defense systems

It adds that “Russia continues its terror with missiles against civilians in Zaporizhzhia” and specifies: “Twelve attacks on residential areas overnight, at least twelve dead and many more wounded.”

the ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskywarned that bombings such as those launched in recent days against Zaporizhzhia, with dozens of deaths, will not go unpunished.

“From the one who gave this order to all those who executed it. They will have to be held accountable. Safely. Before the law and before the people,” Zelensky wrote in a Facebook message.

The president lamented: “Again Zaporizhzhia. Again ruthless attacks against civilians. In residential buildings, in the middle of the night. 12 deaths are already known. 49 wounded in hospital, including 6 children”.

Zaporizhzhia was previously the target of an S-300 missile attack that left at least 19 dead, according to the latest balance from the authorities.

In addition, on the 30th, Russian troops launched a missile attack against a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia that has already claimed 32 lives, after yesterday the death of one of the wounded who remains hospitalized was known.

(With information from EFE)

