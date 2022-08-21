Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks on three fronts in the Donetsk region

Ukrainian soldiers fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system near the city of Lysychansk, Lugansk region (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

The Ukrainian General Staff reported this Sunday that the Ukrainian forces have managed to repel Russian advances in the Donetsk regionin the east of the country, towards the cities of Slovyansk, Kramatorsk and Avdiivka.

Likewise, a deputy from the Kherson region, mostly occupied by Russia, reported that Ukrainian forces managed to destroy a Russian ammunition depot during a counter-offensive over the weekend.

The Russian Armed Forces, meanwhile, reported that they destroyed an ammunition depot in the Ukrainian region of Odessa on Sunday.where multiple launch rocket systems (HIMARS) from the United States were stored.

The attack was carried out with maritime-based Kalibr rockets, declared the spokesman for that portfolio, General Igor Konashenkovwhich did not specify where the missiles were launched from.

The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region where more than 100 tons of diesel fuel were stored, according to the aforementioned agency.

An armored convoy of Russian troops circulates through the Russian-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia (REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko)

On the other hand, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky warned this Saturday that next week, when his country celebrates Independence Day, on August 24, Russia may try to do something “particularly cruel”.

Next week “is very important for all of us, for our country. Our Flag Day, our Independence Day is ahead. The commemoration of the veterans of the war for the freedom of Ukraine is advanced”

“We must be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel”, Zelensky said while noting that it would be “as in any other week during these six months, Russia did the same thing all the time: disgusting and cruel”.

The president asked his citizens for strength in the face of a possible escalation of attacks by the Army russian.

“We must all be strong enough to resist any enemy provocation, as long as it takes for the occupiers to answer for all their blows and terror, for Kharkiv and Donbas, for Azovstal and Nikolaev, (…) for Bucha and Irpin, for all cities,” Zelensky urged.

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine

Zelensky claimed that one of the “key tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us Ukrainians, devalue our abilities, our heroes, sow despair, fear, sow conflicts”.

The president added that this year is “really special”, considering that “you can literally feel in the air of Crimea that the occupation there is temporary and that Ukraine is coming back.

Las Armed Forces of Ukraine warned on Thursday that Russia was concentrating a large number of anti-aircraft missiles near the borders and in the occupied territories. “The threat of a massive bombardment of the Ukrainian territory (…) is obvious,” said the Armed Forces Communications Office in a message published on Telegram, in which they indicated that said concentration was due to the arrival of the special day of UkraineAugust 24th.

With information from Europa Press and EFE

