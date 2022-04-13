Ukrainian OpenStreetMap mappers have asked to stop updating maps so as not to favor Russian troops

OpenStreetMap it a collaborative and free alternative to Google Maps (although, in reality, it was born several months before the latter), and it exists thanks to thousands of volunteers (and employees of large companies that collaborate with the project) who are dedicated to uploading detailed cartographic informationboth in urban and rural settings.

The big Silicon Valley (Google apart, of course) support this project because their data is the basis of their own services (such as Bing Maps or Apple Maps), but the war in Ukraine has put on the table its potential as a source of intelligence in another field, the military. And Ukrainian activists want to make sure that up-to-date information is kept out of the eyes of the Russian military.





An unusual request (so far)

So more than 100 Ukrainian OpenStreetMap volunteers applied to the rest of the platform’s contributors: no more map edits for the duration of the conflict. They understand that completing and updating the maps, in the current context, is “helping the enemy”.

Specifically, they feared that adding details about roads, blockades and the state of major infrastructure could help the Russians optimize the movement of their own troops inside Ukrainian territory. And also, after all, since last day 27 in Ukraine it is illegal to spread information regarding the location of its armed forces.

But they not only encourage users in the area not to upload information about it, but also to collaborate in the suppression of new information that users who do not join their call can contribute… and announce that they will contact the OSM working groups so that ban users who systematically perform this kind of editing on maps of Ukraine.

In any case, for two weeks those responsible for OSM in Ukraine have started reverting edits related to military targetsas shown in the following image:





The Rest of the World media, which echoes the controversy, collects statements from one of the leaders of the Ukrainian volunteer community, Alex Riabtsev, who believes that “it is too late”, since “some military objectives” updated in the last weeks they were already bombed shortly after the information was edited:

“We can’t prove it 100%. But we strongly believe that this is not a coincidence.”

understandable doubts

There are several issues related to the nature of the project that are being put on the table. On the one hand, the positioning of projects such as OSM, international and ‘open source‘, who are being asked to violate their founding and/or policy objectives on the occasion of a military conflict (often with the aim of favoring one side).

On the other hand, and even more importantly, it is being assumed that these data have become subject to a military logic, as if the armies in contention were the only ones that were giving them a use. However, the issue is a bit more complex: OSM data on Ukrainian roads from OSM has been downloaded more than 300 times since the beginning of the invasion…

…and yet, it is not possible to know who made these downloads. According to Tyler Radford, executive director of Humanitarian OpenStreetMap (HOT), humanitarian organizations use them to deliver aid, and would like to keep it that way. Ivan Gayton, Senior Humanitarian Advisor for HOT, wonders about the usefulness of holding back on updating maps at this point.

“We have good reason to believe that [los actores armados] they already have the information on where to find their targets. But that’s not the case for people who are trying to get medical care or food people who are starving”.

Various OSM officials and volunteers have spoken out giving arguments in both directions: “this was not raised with previous conflictssuch as those of South Sudan, Syria or the Democratic Republic of the Congo”, but it is also true that “but we now have a strong committed local community [con esta postura]”.

