Ukrainian soldiers write their tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the missiles they prepare to repel the Russian invasion

Messages from Ukrainian soldiers to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. (Twitter @denintern)

Los ukrainian soldiers they surrendered Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with messages for her on the side of the bombs destined for Russian military targets.

Photos of ammunition lined up in rows, ready to be fired at the Russian invaders, contained messages in english and ukrainian.

“R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth II (Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II)”, read on the side of one of the green caps. “Keep calm and carry on (Keep calm and move on),” read another.

Another image showed messages in Ukrainian with words like “Glory to the Queen” or simply “Isabel”.

The images were posted on Twitter by a Ukrainian who claims to be an Assault Brigade gunner.

“The sincere gratitude and respect of the Ukrainian gunners to the remarkable leader of a great nation”he wrote in his publication, accompanied by the photos.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskysaid on Thursday that he had found out with “deep sadness” of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which he described as a “irreparable loss”.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we give our sincere condolences to the royal family, the whole of the UK and the Commonwealth for this irreparable lossZelensky said in a message on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” she wrote.

Ukraine’s President Volodimir Zelensky in kyiv, Ukraine, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Since the start of the Russian invasion, the UK has shown its support for Ukraine in the war through various military aid packages. In total, the aid amounts to about £2.3 billion ($2.6 billion).

Likewise, the new British Prime Minister, Liz Trussexpressed on Tuesday to Zelensky that he United Kingdom will keep your “I support freedom and democracy” in his country, which he plans to visit soon.

In her first conversation with a foreign president after taking office, the British head of government stressed that Ukraine “You can rely on the help of the United Kingdom in the long term,” Downing Street, his official residence, said in a statement.

(With information from AFP)

