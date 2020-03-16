UK’s air war against Isis ends after five years

RAF has launched no assaults in Syria or Iraq since September, nevertheless controversy continues over civilian casuality numbers

Britain’s five-year air battle in the direction of Isis has quietly come to an end, with authentic figures revealing no bombs had been dropped since September – however the MoD nonetheless acknowledges only one civilian casualty in all of the warfare.

The data shows that over a size longer than the first world battle, 4,215 bombs and missiles have been launched from Reaper drones or RAF jets in Syria and Iraq, and a big discrepancy has emerged between UK and US estimates of the choice of civilians killed.

