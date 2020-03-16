General News

UK's air war against Isis ends after five years

March 16, 2020
RAF has launched no assaults in Syria or Iraq since September, nevertheless controversy continues over civilian casuality numbers

Britain’s five-year air battle in the direction of Isis has quietly come to an end, with authentic figures revealing no bombs had been dropped since September – however the MoD nonetheless acknowledges only one civilian casualty in all of the warfare.

The data shows that over a size longer than the first world battle, 4,215 bombs and missiles have been launched from Reaper drones or RAF jets in Syria and Iraq, and a big discrepancy has emerged between UK and US estimates of the choice of civilians killed.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

