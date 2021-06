Ula is a Malayalam language film. The film unlock date is 24 December 2021. It comprises Aparna Balamurali within the forged.

The plot revolves round a daring woman. Surprising occasions stay taking place in her existence. Issues take a flip as she comes to a decision to problem it. Will she have the ability to alternate her existence for the easier?

Director: Sri Saripalli

Style: Mystery, Drama

Language: Malayalam

Unencumber Date: 24 December 2021