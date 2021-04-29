ULFA-I most sensible militant killed in come across in Assam

Safety forces in Assam have accomplished nice good fortune in opposition to the militants. Within the come across in Bongaigaon district right here, the military united the Liberation Entrance of Assam – impartial (ULFA-I) Best Commander Deepen Saud (Dwipen Saud) Is shot down Police acknowledged that the come across happened on Thursday (April 29, 2021) within the morning and certainly one of his friends was once stuck alive. 52-year-old Dipen Sood joined ULFA-I in 1988. Additionally Learn – Assam executive made Hima Das DSP, Kiren Rijiju’s tweet – excellent …

It's recognized that prior to the motion of the protection forces, on 21 April, 3 workers of ONGC have been abducted in Sivasagar district. The protection forces rescued two other folks in those, whilst the investigation of Ritul Saikia is happening. The ULFA says that Saikia was once no longer in his custody. They think that the state police have shot and killed them or they have got been saved in hiding.

In the meantime, the GDP of Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant (DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta) Stated in a tweet as of late that Dipen Saud has been killed in an come across at Besimari in Bongaigaon district. He said- Commander of ULFA-I Western Command was once not too long ago appointed rather than Drishti Rajkhowa. It kind of feels that he died after being shot. He has been taken to the health facility. Aside from this, Saud's gunman Padam Rai has been stuck with the weapon.

It’s recognized that Rajkhowa is a former deputy commander of ULFA-I. He surrendered in November final 12 months. He is thought of as shut confidant of the group’s head Paresh Barua. DGP Mahanta additional said- We had gained information that ULFA Western Command was once making plans to kidnap some prime profile other folks in conjunction with different opposing forces of India. It’s been thwarted as of late. Nowadays’s operation was once a success since the police were given correct intelligence enter.