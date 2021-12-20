Ultimate Delusion 7 Remake is experiencing a number of issues on its PC model, at the side of its unusually few choices

Even if many avid gamers have been very excited when Ultimate Delusion 7 Remake after all arrived on PC after a yr and a part from its authentic liberate date, it has briefly been came upon that this port has some primary problems that can optimistically be fastened in a long term patch.

As reported by way of PC Gamer, the record of graphics settings for Ultimate Delusion 7 Remake on PC is unusually sparse and does now not be offering “no variable body charge choice, no approach to alter antialiasing, turn on VSync, or keep an eye on results like movement blur“There may be no approach to keep an eye on answer scaling to assist stability symbol high quality and function.

Talking of efficiency, too framerate drops and jitter were reported when merely shifting the digital camera.

John Linneman and Alexander Battaglia, de Virtual Foundry, they spotted those issues even if taking pictures the use of “an RTX3090 and a 10900k at simplest 1080p“. Linneman known as it “a crisis“, announcing that “fluent presentation was once essential to the storytelling and this model engages it“.

Different Sq. Enix PC ports, like Ultimate Delusion XV and Kingdom Hearts 3, had much more choices than Ultimate Delusion 7 Remake, which is unexpected.

Sq. Enix has but to mention the rest about those problems, however PCGamingWiki notes that “the sport might drop the 120 fps all the way down to not up to 30 fps when the feel settings are set prime on a GPU with 8GB of VRAM or much less“Whilst it is a drawback, it does now not provide an explanation for why the Battaglia 3090 (which has 24GB of VRAM) suffers from those mistakes as smartly.

With a bit of luck those problems are resolved, as a result of Ultimate Delusion 7 Remake was once regarded as by way of many to be a good fortune in bringing the vintage paintings to the fashionable age.