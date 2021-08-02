Ultimate Myth XIV On-line adjustments the design of an icon after a large number of experiences: it brought about trypophobia in some gamers

That is a kind of circumstances the place it’s proven that design isn’t merely “making issues gorgeous”, as many of us consider … and much more so in video video games. The director and manufacturer of Ultimate Myth XIV On-line, Naoki Yoshida, has introduced that they’ve determined replace the design of some of the recreation’s icons after receiving experiences from enthusiasts affected by trypophobia to peer it.

Let’s get started at the start: in essence, Trypophobia is the worry / revulsion generated through seeing too many geometric figures in combination, particularly the ones which can be formed like holes or small rectangles. Two well-liked examples are spider eye circles or honeycomb-like constructions.

Crucial message from Naoki Yoshida in regards to the Sage activity icon up to date design.https://t.co/i2uKDRWMTR %.twitter.com/CbIXjnqvez — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 30, 2021

This used to be introduced at the authentic online game weblog: “I would love to percentage some information concerning the new icon, which used to be not too long ago printed at the particular Endwalker web site. Once we publish new main points for Sage and Reaper at the particular web site, we additionally come with their icons, now not pondering that they have been in particular necessary finds. On the other hand, we quickly won comments from gamers around the globe, who instructed us that the sage icon made them really feel uncomfortable.” […]

New Ultimate Myth XIV On-line Pores and skin

“There may be nonetheless time to switch issues. Allowing for the truth that the icons are very horny within the recreation and that in addition they seem available in the market, we have now made the verdict to switch the design of the Sage Task icon“.

The unique icon is very similar to the brand new one: the 3 pillar symbols had a hollow. If you wish to see the alternate, you’ll be able to do it on this Reddit publish. Yoshida stated that the crew hopes that there can be inevitable comparisons, and that some gamers might want the unique icon, however want that each one gamers can benefit from the gaming enjoy with ease.