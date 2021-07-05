Ultimate Myth XIV units a brand new file for Steam avid gamers with out liberating anything else new, and this will be the curious explanation why

Ultimate Myth XIV has reached a new file for simultaneous avid gamers on Steam, even if there are not any new expansions or occasions that generate such an building up.

As reported via PC Gamer, the MMORPG (8 years previous, mentioned quickly), accomplished this new most of concurrent avid gamers this previous weekend, peaking at 47,542 avid gamers within the final 24 hours, consistent with SteamDB stats. The newest spike within the Ultimate Myth 14 participant depend marks a considerable building up from the sport’s earlier fileout of 41,200 avid gamers (accomplished in June 2020).

Curiously, the surprising inflow of Ultimate Myth XIV avid gamers does now not fit any new additions to the sport. Many have speculated that the rise might be attributed to International of Warcraft streamers and avid gamers, who can have shifted their consideration to FFXIV after be upset with the lengthy wait they’re going thru for the following WoW replace: Shadowlands Chains of Domination.

Whilst the Chains of Domination replace was once in spite of everything launched, apparently that some avid gamers They have been selecting different MMOs to fill the void as they stay up for the primary giant Shadowlands patch.. Well known WoW streamer Asmongold was once reportedly amongst those that not too long ago began broadcasting FFXIV for the primary time to his target audience of 2 million fans.

Ultimate Myth 14 was once launched to blended critiques, however having a close to overall reboot with the discharge of Ultimate Myth 14: A Realm Reborn, Sq. Enix totally grew to become the MMORPG the wrong way up. These days, the sport has develop into probably the most well-liked and significantly acclaimed MMOs. Later, Shadowbringers additional solidified its standing as probably the most perfect video games of Ultimate Myth ever created.

The collection of avid gamers would possibly proceed to extend within the coming months, with the approaching Ultimate Myth 14 growth, Endwalker, which will likely be launched on November 23, 2021. Additionally, keep in mind that avid gamers who pre-order the growth will be capable of play 4 days previous, on November 19, 2021. On this new content material, avid gamers they are going to have so much to discover, with a fully new tale and two new categories amongst many different novelties.