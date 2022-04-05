Ultimate Myth XIV units a date for patch 6.1 and items a brand new trailer for the continuation of Endwalker

Ultimate Myth XIV is again within the information because of its subsequent replace: patch 6.1 which can move on sale on April 12 with many novelties below his arm. Because of this, Sq. Enix has launched a brand new trailer and patch notes detailing all of the content material. of the following journey that awaits us in the preferred MMOJRPG.

Entitled “Newfound Journey“, the patch 6.1 continues after the tip of Endwalker. Even though the brand new patch will come with new dungeons, a brand new 24-player Alliance Raid, and a tribulation, may even permit avid gamers to finish A Realm Reborn content material solo with the assistance of NPCs. So everybody who prefers to play solo will don’t have any downside doing so after updating the sport with the brand new downloadable content material.

Here is a breakdown of the brand new content material coming to Ultimate Myth XIV with its patch 6.1. which will likely be launched subsequent April twelfth:

new missions from the primary level.

from the primary level. New Raid 24 participant alliance .

. New ultimate accountability – Dragonson’s Reprise in patch 6.11.

New tribal quest as of patch 6.15.

as of patch 6.15. New residential spaces with plots in Empyreum, the new residential district ishgardiano.

ishgardiano. New Take a look at: The Ballad of the Minister: Endsinger’s Aria a brand new excessive take a look at.

a brand new excessive take a look at. Journey Plates (beta model): participant portraits they may be able to be custom designed to incorporate lighting fixtures, animation, and digital camera angles the usage of the nature’s present look.

they may be able to be custom designed to incorporate lighting fixtures, animation, and digital camera angles the usage of the nature’s present look. Small Scale PvP Content material Updates the Cystaliline Struggle, plus a brand new praise machine and PvP calendar.

the Cystaliline Struggle, plus a brand new praise machine and PvP calendar. come again the staff pvp Impressed by way of the Eastern TV hit GARO.

Ultimate Myth XIV Endwalker is the newest growth to the hit MMOJRPG and concludes the primary tale that began with A Realm Reborn. With an final evil defeated, adventurers start a brand new adventure as of patch 6.1.

.