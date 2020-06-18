Ultimate Tag Just Had Its First Perfect Final Run, And Wow

Depart a Remark
Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for the Ultimate Tag episode “Breaking All Data.” Learn at your individual threat!
Ultimate Tag simply had what could also be its best closing run of this season, perhaps even of all time. One thing actually particular occurred on the unusual however addictive Fox present as one competitor accomplished the ultimate impediment course with out being tagged by any competitor and hit the plunger for a time that’s flat out unbelievable.
And but, there’s video proof that Thomas Coppola did precisely that. The Vancouver resident made brief work of Ultimate Tag‘s closing problem, and nearly made the skilled taggers appear to be they have been standing nonetheless on this phenomenal video. Have a look!
Not solely did Thomas Coppola glide by means of that first a part of the primary impediment course, he really legitimized the usage of a second tagger within the closing spherical in my eyes. I had solely simply written about how the second tagger is inconceivable to keep away from, just for Thomas to make me eat crow as he flew previous “The Horse” earlier than the tagger even knew what hit him. It seems for those who can attain the mountain earlier than the tagger makes their approach down, you stand a great probability of getting away.
For anybody who hasn’t watched Ultimate Tag the previous few weeks, Thomas Coppola’s time of 27 seconds is phenomenal in comparison with what I’ve seen up to now. Most spectacular instances up to now have averaged across the 48-50 second mark, and I might be mendacity if I mentioned that I anticipated any competitor to get a sub 30 second time within the closing spherical. It actually helped that Coppola averted each professional taggers, which saved him a complete 10 second penalty to his closing time.
The course was seemingly all too straightforward for Thomas Coppola, who’s a parkour instructor for youngsters outdoors of Ultimate Tag. Coppola mentioned the $10,00zero prize cash was going again into his college, which can practice the long run rivals of Ultimate Tag if the Fox sequence makes it to Season 2 and past. Who is aware of, perhaps one in every of them will even beat this unbelievable time!
I am very skeptical anybody will for some time although, as a result of I have not seen anybody as expert as Thomas Coppola on the ultimate course. The truth that he was capable of keep nearly solely off the bottom in the course of the first leg was astonishing, and one slip may’ve jeopardized his complete run and even resulted in harm. He killed it, and if there is a job for him on Ultimate Tag as a future professional tagger, I might like to see it occur.
Ultimate Tag airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend to remain on prime of all the most recent information occurring in tv and flicks.
