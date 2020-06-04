Ultimate Tag Needs Added Safety Measures After Injury Disqualification

Ultimate Tag dropped slightly over half its viewership following Episode 1 (by way of TVSeriesFinale), so it is slightly too early to say if this summer season present will probably be a returning characteristic for Fox sooner or later. If the accidents maintain rolling in at a gentle click on, the present might start to wrestle to really discover individuals to take part! It is one factor to return in second place and miss out on the prize cash, and one thing else fully to finish up within the gap as a consequence of potential ACL surgical procedure.