Ultimate trailer for Harry Potter: Go back to Hogwarts with its liberate date on HBO Max, new posters and new data

HBO Max has unveiled the general trailer for Harry Potter: Go back to Hogwarts, the particular that It’s going to be launched at the platform on January 1. It is a particular retrospective the place the solid and team of the unique motion pictures will meet once more to commemorate the filming. Surprises and pleasure assured.

Right here you will have the general trailer, which would be the final we see sooner than the premiere of the particular at the platform.

Along with this trailer, a few new posters were only if permit us to look extra concerning the characters who will attend the appointment, along with that first symbol that we already noticed a couple of days in the past with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as protagonists. They are going to now not be the one ones to enroll in this particular.

At the side of Harry, Ron and Hermione, it’s been showed that Harry Potter: Go back to Hogwarts will function different vital forged participants similar to Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch. Moreover, manufacturer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates can also be in attendance.

The 8 motion pictures that make up the saga at the moment are to be had on HBO Max, to function an aperitif sooner than January 1. Harry Potter. Go back to Hogwarts is the second one retrospective union of this taste performed via the platform, after the good fortune of Buddies: The Reunion.