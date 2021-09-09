Ultimo Guerrero and eight Mexican wrestlers are among the 100 best exponents worldwide, according to PWI

Ultimo Guerrero is in his second reign as CMLL World Heavyweight Champion. (Photo: @CMLL World Wrestling Council / Facebook)

Last Warrior ranked 17th in the ranking of the 500 best fighters in the world in 2021, according to Pro Wrestling Illustrated. The ranking was led by Kenny Omega, actual Wrestling Mega Champion Triple A and All Elite Wrestling World Champion, but the magazine cataloged the banner of the World Wrestling Council as the most prominent gladiator of Mexico.

The list PRICE 500 it is carried out annually; this corresponds to the thirty-first installment of the gazette based in Pennsylvania, USA. To conform it, the triumph and loss index of each athlete was analyzed, as well as their influence on the sport-spectacle, ability on the ring and success within the companies to which they belonged between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Other Mexicans involved among the first hundred athletes on the list were Laredo Kid, in position 22; Dragon lee, in plaza 41; Son of the Viking, in place 42; Phoenix king, at site 55; Pagano, in 57; Caristic, today Místico, in ’68; Santos escobar, in 81; and Black Taurus, in 99.

The last of his line, one of the main elements of The Serious and Stable, did not participate in the restart of the Luchistic activity within the Arena Mexico during the show on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was to ally himself with Euphoria and Great warrior to measure up to Bandit, Flying Jr. and Flyer, although he was relieved by Samson in the contest.

Subsequently, the 87th Anniversary of the company because it was positive for COVID-19. The promotion allowed fans to choose the challengers of the monarchs in a Champions Night, to be held on Friday, September 25. Next to The Lagoon Warriors, I would defend the World Trios Championship against the elect Magician, The terrible and Templario.

The native of Gómez Palacio, Durango, returned to the strings in the function of Friday, October 16, in the middle of a feud between Euphoria and Stranger. Despite this, the La Laguna group fell in front of The New Generation Dynamite. The claims of his partner, after the combat, provoked the start of a brief rivalry with each other for the World Heavyweight Championship of the CMLL.

Euphoria and Ultimo Guerrero prior to contesting the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. (Photo: @CMLL Official World Wrestling Council / Facebook)

The titular duel took place on November 27, in the star battle of the commemoration of the Blue Legend Tournament. Last Warrior ended the continuator of the legacy of Sovereign and made the seventh retention of the scepter that he has held since the end of 2018. After the actions, both fighters were reintegrated as a team; In short, the members of the Kings dynasty they launched a challenge for the World Trios Championship.

It was not until Friday, March 26, 2021, when the meeting was formalized. On the poster of the Jr. VIP Cup 2021, which marked the return of wrestling shows in Mexico City, The Lagoon Warriors they lost the gold of thirds before Samson, Rustler and Stranger. This led to the departure of Euphoria of the faction and in the restart of the fief with its old leader.

The pique with the winner of The Great Alternative 2012 it continued in April and May, through brawls of thirds. However, in that period The fighter of another level consummated the eighth defense of his individual medal against Blue Diamond. Later, in the role of 65th Anniversary from Mexico-Cathedral, Atlantis stepped into a ring again to seal the fall of Last Warrior. A Atlantis made Great warrior and Barbarian Caveman they also gave the victory to the technicians Flying Jr. and The Colossus Lagunero.

The Lagoon Warriors in a team fight against La Nueva Generación Dinamita. (Photo: @CMLL Official World Wrestling Council / Facebook)

At Spectacular Friday on May 21, when fans finally flocked to the Arena Mexico after fifteen months, Last Warrior stripped of his mask to Euphoria. The disqualification favored Caristic and Mystical, today Dralistic, about The Chulo Little Brother and The Predator of Air.

Both had to pause their conflicts, for the second consecutive time, to face the second phase of the Amazing Couples Tournament. On June 18, they resumed their bond to try to advance in the contest, but fell into the Quarter finals against the pair of Samson and Blue Panther Jr.

