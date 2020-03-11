Ultra Music Festival Offers Vouchers Instead of Refunds for ‘Postponed’ 2020 Event

That is the place the excellence between cancellation and postponement turns into clear: The 2020 Ultra Music Festival, one of the world’s largest dance-music occasions, was “postponed” final week after metropolis officers expressed concern in regards to the unfold of coronavirus.

Whereas the pageant is not going to happen in 2020, the postponement signifies that as an alternative of paying refunds to ticketholders, organizers are providing substitute tickets for the 2021 or 2022 occasions in Miami, in response to an electronic mail obtained by the Miami Herald. The substitute ticket additionally comes with a listing of advantages that embody low cost codes for merchandise and tickets.

Reps for the pageant didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s request for remark.

The Herald famous that Miami’s Bayfront Park, the place Ultra 2020 was to happen, has not but been contractually secured for future installments of the pageant.

“ALL tickets bought will of course stay legitimate and can be honored at both the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami occasion, at your choice,” learn an electronic mail issued by the pageant late Monday. “You’ll have 30 days to decide on which Ultra Miami occasion you need to attend. Moreover, we’re additionally working to supply a digital on-line Ultra expertise as quickly as doable.” The pageant additionally provided parts that “add worth” to tickets which are apparently nonrefundable, together with discounted upgrades, tickets to different Ultra occasions and half off of as much as $250 in merchandise.

“Regardless that the scenario is totally past our management, we’re absolutely engaged, pushing ahead to go above and past for you,” the discover reads. “In seeing that dedication via, we now have labored across the clock to assemble a rare added worth package deal for you.”

The phrase “cancellation” didn’t seem in any official notices in regards to the pageant not taking place in 2020. The official assertion handed the buck for the choice to an official directive from town of Miami in its effort to curb any coronavirus unfold — an vital level on the subject of insurance coverage and different functions, as a narrative in Selection yesterday identified.

“We need to emphasize that this resolution is just not a trigger for alarm or sign to panic,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez mentioned at a Friday morning information convention. “Reasonably, we’re doing this out of an abundance of warning.”