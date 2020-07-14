Entertainment

Uma Bharati jumped in the political battle of Rajasthan, said – Sachin is the son of Rajesh Pilot, my brother was self-respecting

July 14, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: BJP leader Uma Bharti has also jumped into the Siaji upbringing in the Rajasthan government. Uma Bharti blamed the situation in Rajasthan on Rahul Gandhi and his family. He said that these people insult young leaders. They envy them. Rahul Gandhi and his family only like leaders who laugh at everything they say to stay in government with them. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis Update: Rajasthan’s political struggle: 10 big things till the dismissal of Sachin Pilot

Uma Bharti accused Rahul Gandhi and his family that they do not want to work on their own and envy other young leaders. Rahul Gandhi and his family are jealous of leaders like Tejashwi and Sachin. Due to this, there is no other option but to fight against them. Also Read – Sachin Pilot News: Congress High Command takes action against Sachin Pilot, removed as Deputy Chief Minister

He further said that Sachin Rajesh is the son of Pilot. He was like my brother. I had family relations with Rajesh Pilot. I know Sachin’s mother and her father very well. He belonged to a proud family. I know how Sachin must have cut one and a half bit. Uma Bharti said that if this is the condition of the Congress, then the Congress party will one day go to hell.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment