Uma Bharati jumped in the political battle of Rajasthan, said – Sachin is the son of Rajesh Pilot, my brother was self-respecting

new Delhi: BJP leader Uma Bharti has also jumped into the Siaji upbringing in the Rajasthan government. Uma Bharti blamed the situation in Rajasthan on Rahul Gandhi and his family. He said that these people insult young leaders. They envy them. Rahul Gandhi and his family only like leaders who laugh at everything they say to stay in government with them.

Uma Bharti accused Rahul Gandhi and his family that they do not want to work on their own and envy other young leaders. Rahul Gandhi and his family are jealous of leaders like Tejashwi and Sachin. Due to this, there is no other option but to fight against them.

#WATCH: "The whole crisis (in Rajasthan) is due to Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them… Gandhis only want those do" he he he "with them to stay in government," says BJP leader Uma Bharti pic.twitter.com/zqFpkkbEOc – ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

He further said that Sachin Rajesh is the son of Pilot. He was like my brother. I had family relations with Rajesh Pilot. I know Sachin’s mother and her father very well. He belonged to a proud family. I know how Sachin must have cut one and a half bit. Uma Bharti said that if this is the condition of the Congress, then the Congress party will one day go to hell.