Uma Bharti on BJP’s victory in Bihar elections and by-elections- ‘able to win the name of Medi’

Tikamgarh: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti says that one thing has become clear from the results of Bihar elections and by-elections in other states that we can win anywhere in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uma Bharti, who came to her hometown Tikamgarh on Wednesday, while answering questions from reporters about the victory of NDA in Bihar, said that the prohibition in Bihar made women happy because the women have to suffer the most due to alcohol. Alcohol wastes all the money in the house. With this, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a very gentle and polite person.

Reacting to the results of Madhya Pradesh by-election, Uma Bharti said that, I was confident that I would win all the seats in the state, which would lose seven-eight seats, also review it. Here we had to win all the seats. In Bihar, there was a competition of thorns. We were in a position to form a government there.

Corona happened during the election of Bihar, many leaders could not go for campaigning. One thing has become clear from these elections that now we can win anywhere in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Or Modi will go himself or if we take Modi's name, we will get votes.

He further said that in the by-elections of Madhya Pradesh, Modi is credited with the victory. The second credit goes to Tridev of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Vishnu Dutt Sharma. Together these three formed the solidarity of the workers. But I am not satisfied.