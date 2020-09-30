Uma Bharti speaks before verdict on Babri demolition- ready to face every punishment for Ram temple

Lucknow: A 28-year-old case of demolition of the disputed Babri Masjid structure in Ayodhya will be decided by a special CBI court today. Many prominent BJP leaders have been accused in the demolished structure on 6 December 1992. Special court will give verdict on them today. Today a decision will be given on a total of 49 cases. Even before the judgment is pronounced in this regard, Uma Bharti has said that whatever punishment will be given to me by the court, I accept it. I will accept whatever punishment I get for the Ram temple. Also Read – Babri Verdict: Today verdict on Babri demolition, 32 including Advani-Joshi accused of demolishing disputed structure

Uma Bharti wrote a letter to BJP National President JP Nadda expressing her desire to become a member of this election committee. He wrote that the decision in the Ram temple case will be pronounced by the special court on 30 September. Whatever the decision of the court will accept. Although I was to appear in the special court during the judgment, but I am not appearing due to health reasons. Whatever punishment I get for Ram temple, I am ready.

On the other hand, in the Babri demolition case, Kalyan Singh says that I still underestimate what has happened on our behalf for Shri Ram. This is a question of the sentiments of crores of Hindus. I am ready to make every sacrifice. Explain that Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh Uma Bharti and many others have been accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.