Uma Thurman to star in new drama for Apple TV+

Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman will star in a new drama sequence for Apple TV+.

The Pulp Fiction icon will play the lead in Suspicion, a thriller which follows a outstanding American businesswoman whose 21-year-old son will get kidnapped from an upmarket lodge.

His abduction is caught on digital camera and goes viral on-line, with 4 British company on the lodge rapidly changing into prime suspects.

Suspicion may also star Noah Emmerich (The Individuals), Elizabeth Henstridge (Brokers of SHIELD), Kunal Nayyar (The Huge Bang Concept), Georgina Campbell (His Darkish Supplies), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion) and Angel Coulby (Merlin).

The sequence is a remake of an award-winning Israeli sequence titled False Flag, created by Maria Feldman and Amit Cohen.

The US model might be directed by Chris Lengthy, whose earlier work contains acclaimed Chilly Battle drama The Individuals, whereas Rob Williams (The Man in the Excessive Fortress) will function showrunner.

Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 with star-studded sequence together with The Morning Present, which bagged Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon nominations at this 12 months’s Golden Globes.

Newer additions to the service embrace Kumail Nanjiani’s Little America, M Night time Shyamalan’s Servant and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet from the creators of It’s At all times Sunny in Philadelphia.

Apple TV+ is on the market for £4.99/month.