Umbrella Academy Season 2: 11 Huge Questions We Still Need Answered From Season 1

It seems that 5 can management his time leaping talents, however with him touring with so many individuals, he may get thrown off a bit, which means they might all find yourself wherever from the longer term to some weeks in the past to their childhood. We are assuming that them turning into their childhood selves is as a result of they’ll return to a time earlier than they remoted Vanya. Nonetheless, this wouldn’t fairly work to cease Vanya as a result of every time 5 time jumps, he doesn’t time bounce into his former self, he’s nonetheless the 5 we all know, so all of the Hargreeves siblings would know what occurred. Due to this fact, Vanya would nonetheless have the injury from the previous timeline.