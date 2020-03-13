‘Umbrella’ Cowriter Tricky Stewart Signs Publishing Deal With Spirit Music

Spirit Music Group has signed a publishing cope with Grammy-winning producer- songwriter and music writer Christopher “Tricky” Stewart. The deal covers his future works, as Stewart offered his catalog to Hipgnosis Songs in 2018.

In a profession spanning over 30 years, Stewart’s hits, many written with The-Dream, embrace Rihanna’s Grammy-winning “Umbrella” and Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning “Single Girls (Put a Ring On It)”; Justin Bieber’s “Child,” Mariah Carey’s “Contact My Physique” and “Obsessed,” Mary J. Blige’s “Simply Superb,” Frank Ocean’s “Novacane,” Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and extra. He’s additionally head of his personal document label and studio, RZ3 Recordings, based mostly in Atlanta.

“Tricky is a real visionary and powerhouse. Moreover influencing so many musical skills, he has championed numerous different individuals alongside the way in which,” stated Nancy Matalon, Vice President, A&R, Spirit Music Group. “His identify is synonymous with hits and his music has deeply impacted up to date tradition.”

“Tricky’s profession achievements to this point are, fairly merely, astounding,” stated Rak Sanghvi, President, Spirit Music Group. “He has a tremendous potential to carry one thing fully distinctive to the studio, expertly tailor-made to every artist he works with, and the outcomes communicate for themselves.”

“As a creator, all I ever need from my companions is a dedication to constructing legacy,” stated Stewart. “I couldn’t be extra proud to hitch forces with Jon, Rak, Joe, and particularly Nancy who’ve all confirmed an incredible religion in me and the music that I make. In at this time’s music enterprise it sounds cliché to speak about an organization as a household, however this deal got here collectively as a result of it felt like household. I do my greatest work with household, so the long run is shiny. Thanks, Spirit Music Group – let’s get some hits collectively.”

In 2019, Spirit Music Group executives Jon Singer and Ross Cameron shaped Lyric Capital Group to take possession of Spirit Music Group and safe a recapitalization of over $350 million.

Regulation agency Granderson Des Rochers brokered the deal.