UMG’s Lucian Grainge Addresses COVID, Bob Dylan Deal in Year-End Memo

Common Music Group chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge was one of many first music {industry} executives to contract COVID-19 this yr, coming into the hospital shortly after his sixtieth birthday celebration on the finish of February. The scare was among the many subjects he talked about in a year-end letter to workers, circulated earlier at the moment.

Within the be aware, he outlined the numerous successes UMG has seen in 2020 in spite of the continued pandemic and a decimated stay music market. He additionally praised the corporate’s efforts in direction of selling social change in the wake of a sequence of police officer-inflicted deaths that came about this yr. “Placing music’s energy to work for good could have been extra necessary this yr than it’s ever been,” wrote Grainge. “Together with your assist, our artists and songwriters not solely raised the spirits of hundreds of thousands in every single place, but in addition introduced consciousness to worthwhile causes that can assist to restore a world so badly in want of restore. And as a rule, that consciousness will set off motion, funding, and, finally, outcomes. … When the tough realities of inequality and racism exploded throughout the globe, our artists have been galvanized and, along with them, we responded shortly.”

Grainge additionally pointed to a future initiative to supply UMG artists “previous and current” entry to heath care.

Addressing his personal well being, Grainge wrote: “My very own private battle with COVID underscored for me simply how really blessed I’m to be working in the {industry} I like, and to be surrounded and supported by all of you — the very best rattling group this enterprise has ever recognized!”

Touting UMG’s enterprise wins, Grainge famous consumption accolades by The Weeknd, Drake, Taylor Swift, Lil Child, J Balvin, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, and shouted out Common Music Publishing Group’s huge Bob Dylan deal, which was introduced earlier this month. Wanting forward, UMG is planning to concentrate on further label launches in high-growth markets, immersive musical experiences, “meaningfully increasing” the corporate’s D2C (direct-to-consumer) efforts and delving additional into sectors similar to health and gaming.

“There’s no query that 2020 was a yr of wrestle and tragedies, nevertheless it was additionally a yr of braveness and heroes,” wrote Grainge. “It is going to be a yr we keep in mind with unhappiness for what we misplaced however it’ll even be a yr we keep in mind with pleasure for a way we weathered the challenges we have been pressured to confront.”

Learn Grainge’s be aware in its entirety beneath:

“Expensive Colleagues:

2020!

For many people, these 4 easy digits say all that must be mentioned in regards to the extremely tough yr now lastly coming to a detailed. “2020” has come to characterize ache and loss on a scale none of us ever might have imagined. We will always remember the struggling that this yr inflicted on so many. Likewise, we should always remember that even in the face of historic challenges, so a lot of you achieved nice issues — personally and professionally.

Slightly later, I’ll describe the spectacular and record-breaking success we had in 2020. It’s successful I’m extraordinarily proud to share with you. However first, I would like this year-end be aware to remind every of you of the instrumental half you performed in bringing to the world one thing highly effective, inspiring, uplifting, and sure, common: music. A pressure for good not like every other in the world.

Placing music’s energy to work for good could have been extra necessary this yr than it’s ever been. Together with your assist, our artists and songwriters not solely raised the spirits of hundreds of thousands in every single place, but in addition introduced consciousness to worthwhile causes that can assist to restore a world so badly in want of restore. And as a rule, that consciousness will set off motion, funding, and, finally, outcomes.

In a large 123 of the way — organizing, volunteering, educating, donating — we responded to the challenges of 2020, each as an organization and as people, by standing up and exhibiting up. No matter we did, we did it in an enormous means, taking motion across the globe on essential points similar to well being care, social justice and inclusion.

To deal with among the pandemic’s devastating penalties, we donated hundreds of thousands to assist artist organizations, launched our personal basis to assist artists and staff, funded applications in the U.S., the UK and elsewhere to deal with issues of psychological well being, homelessness and meals insecurity, and with Bravado and our companions at Tencent, helped ship greater than half 1,000,000 masks to hospitals and frontline staff.

When the tough realities of inequality and racism exploded throughout the globe, our artists have been galvanized and, along with them, we responded shortly. We created the Process Pressure for Significant Change. Its aim is straightforward: be a driving pressure for social justice in the music {industry} and past. To realize that aim, we created quite a lot of initiatives — to supply housing help; to advertise wellness; to enhance training by addressing the digital divide; to determine mentorship applications; and extra. We expanded our industry-leading work with the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative to handle variety and inclusion points dealing with the music enterprise. And we raised our particular person and collective voices to make sure that we have been heard — by way of our assist for voter registration, the census and different initiatives.

All that is only the start.

Subsequent yr, for instance, we’re launching an initiative to assist our artists — each previous and current — discover essential heath care assets at a time once they’re wanted most. As well as, we are going to: broaden our assist for impartial venues; broaden our training initiatives; and launch an employee-led motion committee to combat homelessness in the communities the place we stay and work.

Our function — our persevering with dedication — is to harness our collective abilities and assets to form tradition by way of the facility of music and the artistry and creativity that give it beginning. When, in collaboration with our artists, we come collectively as an organization, as a neighborhood, what we will obtain is actually outstanding. And it’s by no means been extra pressing or extra vital to take action than proper now.

Given all of the challenges that 2020 has dealt us, and given on a regular basis and energy so a lot of you have got personally expended to assist these in want, it’s really superb that by some means you continue to discovered the bandwidth to stay laser-focused on attaining unprecedented success for our artists.

Have a look at what we completed in some of the tough years any of us has ever skilled. To share just some of the highlights with you, in 2020, we had:

4 of the Prime 5 artists of the yr on Spotify globally (Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd), in addition to the No. 1 music of the yr (The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”) and two of the Prime 3 albums (The Weeknd’s After Hours and Submit Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding);

Artist and Songwriter of the 12 months on Apple Music (Lil Child and Taylor Swift);

For the third consecutive yr, J Balvin was the most-streamed artist on Deezer and Karol G was the most-streamed feminine Latin artist throughout all main platforms;

Primarily based on Nielsen information, eight of the Prime 10 artists in the U.S. YTD together with No. 1 — with Drake, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, Submit Malone, Pop Smoke, Lil Child and Eminem, and all the Prime 5 albums — Lil Child’s My Flip, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Intention For The Moon, Taylor Swift’s folklore, The Weeknd’s After Hours and Juice WRLD’s Legends By no means Die;

The entire Prime 3 largest debut weeks in the U.S. (Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd) and the No. 1 album 34 weeks thus far this yr;

The all-time {industry} excessive for U.S. catalog share for the fourth consecutive yr;

4 of the Prime 5 songs on the Billboard Scorching 100 year-end chart by UMPG writers, together with No. 1 (The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Submit Malone’s “Circles,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Begin Now,” and DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar”);

13 of the Prime 20 artist albums in the UK YTD, together with No. 1 (Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent) and 4 of the Prime 5 most-streamed artists (Drake, Eminem, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi);

The No. 1 and No. 2 most-streamed artists of all time in Germany (Capital Bra and Bonez MC) and 5 of the Prime 10 albums YTD (Sarah Connor’s Herz Kraft Werke, Die Ärzte’s Hell, Metallica’s S&M 2, Kerstin Ott’s Ich muss Dir was sagen, Bonez MC’s Hollywood);

The No. 1 and No. 2 albums of the yr thus far in France (Versus by Vitaa/Slimane and Les Derniers Salopards by Maes);

In Canada, the No. 1 album 38 weeks thus far this yr, with Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Intention For The Moon holding the highest spot for 10 non-consecutive weeks, in addition to 9 of the Prime 10 albums and artists, together with all the Prime 5 artists: Eminem, Drake, The Beatles, Queen and Submit Malone;

The entire Prime 5 most-streamed artists on Spotify in Australia: Juice WRLD, Drake, Taylor Swift, Eminem and The Weeknd, in addition to the most-streamed Australian artist of 2020, Hilltop Hoods;

The No. 1 streaming market share in Japan;

Three of the Prime 5 albums in China on QQ Music together with Chen Linong’s 格格不入 (Unbelonging), Taylor Swift’s folklore, and Sunnee’s 天气：晴 (How’s The Climate?), in addition to the largest breakthrough female and male solo artists of the yr with Chen Linong and Sunnee respectively, which is a primary for the China firm;

Relaunched or expanded quite a lot of iconic manufacturers in each established and high-growth markets, together with EMI, Motown UK, 0207 Def Jam, Def Jam Africa, Def Jam Vietnam, Island Data Philippines and Astralwerks Asia, and additional strengthened our worldwide footprint by way of new operations or key partnerships in Israel, Morocco, Vietnam, Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria, Italy, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Korea, to call just some; and

Re-engaged followers and launched our music to new audiences by way of award-winning movie and tv productions together with Polygram Leisure’s The Apollo, The Bee Gees, Beastie Boys Story, The Go-Go’s and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, together with Mercury Studio’s That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.

Once more, all that is only a sampling. In nation after nation, and area after area, the achievements are merely astonishing. And I’m awed after I notice that even because the world appeared to have misplaced its bearings in 2020, you managed to attain all this…whereas working from dwelling!

With dedication like that, it’s no marvel that when extra this yr so many artists made UMG their accomplice, from Stormzy to Daddy Yankee for recorded music, from Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar to Bob Dylan for music publishing, amongst many, many others. We’re, undeniably, the vacation spot of alternative for the world’s best artists at each stage of their careers.

Metrics are a transparent and measurable signal of our success, however metrics don’t clarify our success. Our experience, our international assets, our expertise, our 1000’s of passionate staff are, after all, part of the reply. However I imagine the final word key to our success is our distinctive tradition — a posh mixture of impartial entrepreneurism and power by way of unity. We’re concurrently many and one.

In an {industry} that likes to hype new corporations they label as “disruptors,” our tradition of fixed inside disruption makes us essentially the most highly effective driving pressure for innovation this {industry} has ever seen. And subsequent yr, will likely be no exception. We wish our presence and attain to proceed to develop.

As 2021 unfolds, we’ll be:

Bringing into our household among the {industry}’s finest new and established artists and songwriters whereas broadening {our relationships} with our presently signed expertise;

Launching extra new inventive labels in high-growth markets;

Offering impartial artists and entrepreneurs with essentially the most highly effective, international assets out there;

Broadening our digital accomplice portfolio to incorporate new innovators in social, health, gaming and different sectors;

Providing followers really immersive musical experiences;

Meaningfully increasing our ecommerce and direct-to-consumer companies; and

Constructing on our success in movie, TV and different audiovisual content material.

Briefly, in phrases of creativity, innovation and industrial success, I would like us to construct upon our stature as essentially the most profitable music-based leisure firm ever.

There’s no query that 2020 was a yr of wrestle and tragedies, nevertheless it was additionally a yr of braveness and heroes. It is going to be a yr we keep in mind with unhappiness for what we misplaced however it’ll even be a yr we keep in mind with pleasure for a way we weathered the challenges we have been pressured to confront. My very own private battle with COVID underscored for me simply how really blessed I’m to be working in the {industry} I like, and to be surrounded and supported by all of you — the very best rattling group this enterprise has ever recognized!

Thanks for the whole lot you completed this yr. It was a unprecedented efficiency below any situations, not to mention in essentially the most attempting circumstances. Thanks once more.

Have a beautiful vacation together with your family and friends. Keep protected. Keep nicely.”