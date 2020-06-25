Un Capricho Boards La Claqueta’s ‘Tobacco Barns,’ Latido to Sell – Variety

Collaborating on this 12 months’s Marché du Movie Pace Conferences for Spanish initiatives, La Claqueta’s highly-anticipated venture “Tobacco Barns” has picked up a brand new co-producer in Belén Sánchez, one in every of Variety’s Catalan producers on the rise for 2020 as introduced earlier this week, and a high unbiased gross sales company in Spain’s Latido Movies.

Sánchez comes to the manufacturing from Un Capricho Producciones, an organization which has confirmed itself among the many finest at backing feminine filmmakers, together with Lucia Alemany’s 2019 breakout San Sebastian hit “La Inocencia.”

A number of movies from Latido’s Spanish industry-leading catalog are internet hosting market screenings at this 12 months’s Marché du Movie, together with Morena Movies’ “Tales of the Lockdown,” featured in a Cinema from Spain pitching platform held on the Marché du Movie on Wednesday, Agustí Villaronga’s “Born a King,” starring Ed Skrein and Hermione Corfield, “La Noche Mágica,” “The Sea Past,” “My Coronary heart Goes Growth,” “Wishlist,” “Resort Coppelia,” “The Heist of the Century” and “Dogwashers.”

California-based writer-director Rocío Mesa, who has beforehand labored in documentary, will make her fiction function debut with “Tobacco Barns,” a incredible story set in rural Spain. Within the movie, Julian, a boy spending the summer time in his grandparents’ village, comes throughout a pleasant monster residing in his grandparent’s derelict tobacco barn. In the identical village, a teenage lady named Nieves is compelled to work the tobacco harvest at her family’s barn. Whereas Julian experiences the liberty and fantastic thing about the countryside, Nieves feels caged in her personal actuality. A coming of age story with touches of magical realism that shall be portrayed by native non-professional actors.

Associated Tales

Rocía Mesa, writer-director “Tobacco Barns”

La Claqueta

“There’s a new era of girls filmmakers approaching sturdy in Spain, as ‘Summer season 1993’ proved,” Latido head of acquisitions and festivals Óscar Alonso defined to Variety. “Rocío Mesa forged a spell on us with this story that’s many issues directly however creates an unforgettable expertise.”

“It’s a summer time story, a romantic take a look at a really particular place (la Vega de Granada) which is slowly fading away,” he went on. “It introduces city and rural worlds by means of the factors of view of two characters who will stick with the viewers for a very long time. That the movie acquired Sundance Institute assist and was chosen by ICAA as one of many 10 most promising Spanish initiatives reaffirms that we’re heading in the right direction boarding ‘Tobacco Barns.’”

Seville’s La Claqueta has established itself as one in every of Spain’s premiere unbiased manufacturing homes. Final 12 months, the corporate partnered on 15-time Spanish Academy Goya nominee, San Sebastian Spanish Actors Union Award winner and Netflix pickup “The Limitless Trench,” and this 12 months will launch romantic drama “El Verano Que Vivimos,” co-produced with Atresmedia and Bambú, and comedy “El Inconveniente,” initially set to premiere on the now-postponed Malaga Movie Pageant.

“‘Tobacco Barns’ is simply the primary of what we hope shall be a number of collaborations with a produce we admire,” Latido head Antonio Saura mentioned of working with La Claqueta’s Olmo Figueredo.