Unai Bilbao was sutured with 12 stitches and there is no date for his return, after being injured by a nail from an advertising banner

There is already news of the spectacular injury suffered by the Spanishl Unai Bilbao the last weekend. The defender of Necaxa does not have a return to court date, but he is already in rehab.

Through a press release, the Rays reported that the medical team practiced a 12-point suture on the wound on his right knee to the defender. This intervention, added the club, had no major complications.

“The player’s return to training with the rest of the squad will depend on the healing of the wound. For now, Unai Bilbao will remain in rehabilitation awaiting the evolution of said injury”They added.

It is worth remembering that the Iberian footballer collided with Nicolás Ibáñez, Atlético de San Luis attacker, in the second half of the meeting between hydrocalids and Las Tunas. The defender fell on advertising which is on the limits of the Victoria Stadium field, which is attached with long metal nails.

When falling the right knee joint was opened, reason why the player had to go out of change. Bilbao was taken in the trolley of misfortunes to the dressing room, where he was treated by the club’s doctors.

By this action, the Liga MX He assured, in a brief statement, that the integrity of the players is the most important thing. “Thus we will review the incident with Unai Bilbao, Club Necaxa player, so that situations like this don’t happen again“Said the organization on its official Twitter account.

This statement was replicated by Mikel Arriola, CEO of the League. “I have instructed our Commissioners to review the incident from Unai Bilbao with Club Necaxa to take corrective action and that this does not happen again in any stadium. All my support for Unai ”, he wrote on the same social network.

Until Jose Guadalupe Cruz, helmsman of the Aguascalientes team, he regretted the way his defender had to leave from the field. He advanced that he hopes the injury is not so serious, but acknowledged that it is a sensitive loss for the team and that it could take time to recover.

“I am aware that your injury can be very serious and I may lose it. We are not anticipating that scenario, I hope it’s nothing serious and have it for the next date, “said the Mexican strategist in a press conference at the end of the meeting.

Despite the spectacular injury that was the reason for criticism of Liga MX, Unai Bilbao took the matter with humor. He joked about the stitches on his right knee and said he hopes to be back on the field soon.

“If these points added up in the table … Hard, bulky and ugly, but luckily it won’t go any further! Very important victory yesterday!Soon trying to fight as always! Thank you very much for the messages, “he said in a publication on his Instagram account.

Until now It is not clear if the League will remove advertising from that part of the field in the stadiums. However, some teams began to remove the nails from these banners, as was the case with the Chivas de Guadalajara for their duel against Toluca.

