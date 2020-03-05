General News

UNAids chief vows to act after tribunal upholds staff harassment complaints

March 5, 2020
Winnie Byanyima pledges to stamp out abuse after World Labour Group legal guidelines that firm breached accountability of care

The head of UNAids acknowledged the corporate would “take stock, learn and alter right into a stronger and better organisation” after a tribunal dominated that it had failed in its accountability to deal adequately with courtroom circumstances of body of workers harassment.

In an email correspondence to body of workers, Winnie Byanyima, who promised to stamp out abusive behaviour when she took over the corporate in November, acknowledged dropping a case on the World Labour Group tribunal – the very best inside courtroom docket of enchantment – used to be “crucial”.

