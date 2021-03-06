Unanimous Media Creates Pathways Alliance For Underrepresented Voices

Over the course of 18 months, Unanimous Media will work with authors to create refreshing new initiatives, giving them a chance to inject their visions throughout all leisure mediums, together with movies, tv collection, documentaries and podcasts. Run by Kalyna Kutny, the Unanimous staff will help the Underrated Ebook Membership staff choose authors for the e-book membership whereas concurrently evaluating the tales underneath improvement.

Unanimous Media, Stephen Curry’s multimedia firm has introduced the creation of Pathways Alliance, a brand new manufacturing arm devoted to giving various expertise the chance to share their artistic voices.

The primary writer chosen was Wes Moore, whose bestseller “The Other Wes Moore: One Identify, Two Fates” was featured because the October Ebook Membership choose in 2011.

“I’m thrilled to be chosen because the inaugural member of Pathways Alliance,” Moore stated in a press release. “Tales promote motion, and at a time the place storytelling and content material creation is extra vital than ever earlier than, I’m honored to work with a staff that’s dedicated to creating the world stronger one platform at a time.”

Cole Brown, who launched his first e-book “Greyboy: Discovering Blackness in a White World” in September 2020, was additionally chosen. Extra authors will probably be added to this system all year long.

Co-founder Erick Peyton stated he and Curry wished to launch an initiative the place they might wholly spend money on the authors they work with.

“By tapping into {our relationships} and partnerships, we are in a position to amplify these authors and create a platform for his or her concepts to be developed and heard,” Peyton stated. “Unanimous is making a media ecosystem in TV, movie and audio and it’s important that we shepherd new voices into that system.”

Hilary Awad, head of the Underrated Ebook Membership staff, stated she is grateful for the chance to induct a few of the e-book membership’s most promising voices to the Pathways Alliance.

“Our shared mission to amplify these authors illustrates Stephen’s imaginative and prescient to see all his enterprise endeavors create a cohesive ecosystem,” Awad stated.