Unattainable’ Sequels Get Pushed Back – Variety

Paramount has delayed the theatrical releases of “Mission: Unattainable 7” and “Mission: Unattainable 8,” the following two chapters in Tom Cruise’s motion franchise.

The seventh installment, initially due in theaters on July 23, 2021, will now debut 4 months afterward Nov. 19, 2021. The eighth entry was set for Aug. 5, 2022, and can as a substitute hit the large display on Nov. 4, 2022.

Like practically all motion pictures at the moment in manufacturing, “Mission: Unattainable 7” halted taking pictures because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cruise had been about to start out filming in Venice, Italy — an space hit laborious by the virus’ outbreak — when the studio pumped the breaks in late February. With filming indefinitely paused, the most recent tentpole within the spy collection probably wouldn’t have been accomplished in time for its authentic launch.

Paramount additionally introduced new launch dates for quite a few motion pictures, together with Chris Pratt’s post-apocalyptic thriller “The Tomorrow World” (July 23, 2021) and animated journey “Paw Patrol” (Aug. 20, 2021).

As a part of the studio’s scheduling adjustments, “Dungeons and Dragons” has been pushed again from Nov. 19, 2021, to Might 27, 2022. Elsewhere, Paramount eliminated its horror movie “Spell,” which was set for Aug. 28, 2020, from the discharge calendar.

Christopher McQuarrie is directing the following two “Mission: Unattainable” follow-ups, having beforehand helmed 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and 2018’s “Fallout.” Cruise’s most up-to-date outing because the globe-trotting Ethan Hunt, in “Mission: Unattainable – Fallout,” was additionally probably the most commercially profitable. Together with rave opinions, it earned over $790 million on the world field workplace.