‘Unbelievable Beasts 3’ Delayed to Summer 2022

“Unbelievable Beasts 3” will now not hit theaters subsequent yr.

Warner Bros., the studio behind the “Harry Potter” spinoff sequence, initially meant to launch the upcoming installment on Nov. 12, 2021. It’s now anticipated to open throughout summer season of 2022. The precise date has not been confirmed but.

Warner Bros. made the announcement as half of a bigger assertion revealing that Johnny Depp, who portrays the notorious darkish wizard Gellert Grindelwald, is exiting the franchise. Depp mentioned, “I’ve been requested to resign by Warner Bros. from my function as Grindelwald in ‘Unbelievable Beasts’ and I’ve revered and agreed to that request.” Depp’s departure from the high-profile franchise comes days after he misplaced his libel case towards The Solar tabloid over a 2018 article alleging he was a “spouse beater.”

“‘Unbelievable Beasts 3’ is presently in manufacturing, and the function of Gellert Grindelwald might be recast. The movie will debut in theaters worldwide in the summertime of 2022,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson mentioned.

“Harry Potter” veteran David Yates is returning to direct the third film. The franchise — set many years earlier than the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione — facilities on magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who turns into a confidant of Albus Dumbledore, portrayed by Jude Legislation within the prequel sequence.

The solid additionally consists of Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller and Dan Fogler. Jessica Williams, who briefly appeared as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in 2018’s “Unbelievable Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” is predicted to have a much bigger function within the upcoming movie.

J.Ok. Rowling wrote the scripts for 2016’s “Unbelievable Beasts and The place to Discover Them” and “Unbelievable Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” Steve Kloves, who penned seven of the eight unique “Harry Potter” films, is co-writing the script for the third “Unbelievable Beasts” movie with Rowling.

“Unbelievable Beasts and The place to Discover Them” was a industrial success, grossing over $800 million on the international field workplace, however the sequence is already experiencing diminishing returns. The sequel ended its theatrical run with $654 million worldwide, marking the bottom ticket gross sales for an installment set within the Wizarding World.