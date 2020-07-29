“Unbelievable Child” Becomes BIGBANG’s 2nd MV To Surpass 450 Million Views

One other one in every of BIGBANG’s music movies has reached a powerful milestone!

On July 28 at roughly 7:10 p.m. KST, the music video for “Unbelievable Child” surpassed 450 million views. The music video was first launched at midnight KST on March 7, 2012, that means that the music video achieved this feat in a little below eight years, 4 months, and 22 days.

That is now BIGBANG’s second music video to succeed in 450 million views following “BANG BANG BANG.”

Congratulations to BIGBANG! Why not rewatch “Unbelievable Child” to have a good time?