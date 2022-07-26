Unblah, the free app for users who don’t know when to stop talking in online meetings

Alexis Rondeau is a product manager and software developer, a position that requires him to spend a lot of time in online meetings. And his experience in these kinds of interactions has led him to develop a free app called Unblah, which is able to warn people that they are starting to talk for a long timeand when is it better to stop.

When we say “your experience” we mean that he tends to be that person who starts talking and doesn’t know how to choose the best time to shut up. Some users tend to do it more than others, but almost all nerves have led us to be the ones in that situation.





But what exactly does the app do?

Basically, the app recognizes when the user has started to speak and offers us a ‘timer’ function: while the conversation is going on, notifies you whether or not to speak using a red/green color code. The application does not understand or value what you say, “it only operates in terms of probabilities” around the intervention times of each user.

The great thing about Unblah is that it runs parallel to your video conferencing applications… but independently (it is not an extension): “Works great with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, Google Hangouts… even phone calls!”

On its official website we can download the installation file for macOS 12.3 or higher, and —for now, at least— there is no version for other operating systems.

But while talking too much in meetings may be the most pressing problem (because it’s easy for others to notice), other users suffer from the opposite problem: talking too little. For them, this app is also useful. According to the ‘frequently asked questions’ section of their website:

“Unblah can help you talk longer and more often. Just install it, learn how to use it and follow up during your next meetings. The timeline of each call will help you identify times when you would have liked to talk.”

Unblah does not record or store audio (neither from the conversation in general, nor from your own intervention): “all speech classification happens on the fly […] every few milliseconds these audio bytes are discarded”. And, of course, nor does it send our audio to any server in the cloud: “You could be offline, and still have[Unblah[listentoanormalphonecall”[Unblah[escuchaunallamadatelefónicanormal”

And since there is no cloud storage or processing, and all analysis is done on our PC, there is also no need to register on any platform: “Unblah is completely self-contained and works out of the box.” As Rondeau explains, the app —which he programmed himself in Swift and Objective-C— it is free because it is only a personal project that he created thinking solely of his own need.

And precisely because it is designed to meet its own needs, its creator strongly discourages using the app to resolve issues with third parties, ‘advising’ them to install the app so that they stop talking so much in online meetings. “Please don’t use Unblah as a substitute to avoid a complicated but seemingly necessary conversation.”