Uncertainty about the Constitution in Chile will persist

Chile’s constitutional plebiscite is mandatory

The proposed constitution has nearly 400 items. The charter expands the role of the state in the provision of public services, recognizes rights for indigenous peoples and gender parity, redesigns the executive, legislative and judicial powers, and establishes greater environmental protection.

Indeed, the 2019 protests challenged the strong inequality and the subsidiary role of the state regarding education, health and pensions in one of the most thriving economies in the region. Although several of these demands were incorporated into the new constitutional proposal, the expectations raised by the start of the constitutional process in October 2020 (when Chileans widely voted to draft a new constitution), seem to have diminished now that it must be ratified.

Part of that despair responds, on the one hand, to the repeated and exhausting scandals of members of the constitutional convention dominated by independents and representatives of the left that were gradually eroding the confidence of the citizenry. At the same time, many of the proposals finally incorporated in the new constitution, including the elimination of the Senate and its replacement by a new chamber of regions and the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, met with resistance from certain groups. Others, such as congressional spending initiatives or consecutive presidential re-election, are already recognized by both experts and government and opposition leaders as aspects that must be modified if approved.

The rapid decline in popularity of President Gabriel Boric, who won the presidency amid hopes for change and has actively supported the constitutional process, has also impacted citizen support for the new constitution. Since taking office in March, Boric has faced an inauspicious scenario of high inflation, meager prospects for economic growth and an unprecedented security crisis in the country.

Given the broad consensus that the current constitution is no longer legitimate, a rejection would open the door to a new constituent process to write a new letter in the hope that this time it will attract more support. The road would be long and intricate, since it would imply reforming the current constitution to call for constituent elections. Congressmen should also agree on the rules to carry out a new process, including the participation of independents and whether experts are added. All this will require tough negotiations and concessions from across the political spectrum, not yet talking about the content of a new proposal.

A rejection of the proposed new constitution would also negatively impact Boric’s ambitious reform agenda, which includes a tax increase to finance greater social spending and a profound change to the pension system.

The implementation of the new charter would not be exempt from difficulties if it is approved in the plebiscite this Sunday as it would require updating legislation and a high fiscal cost that experts estimate would exceed the expected income with the tax reform presented by the government. In addition, it would be necessary to specify the modifications to the new charter that the government has already committed to.

In any scenario, the period of uncertainty after the plebiscite will be long and quite bumpy.

*Luciano Sigalov is a researcher in Latin America at the Eurasia Group and Maria Luisa Puig, Director of Latin America at the Eurasia Group.

