Uncertainty about the future of Mauro Icardi: the two clubs to which he was offered and how much money PSG wants to negotiate him

the future of Mauro Icardi It is uncertain. no place in the PSG, the striker must find a new destination to continue his career. After the refusal he received from the Monzabecause the authorities of the club sponsored by Silvio Berlusconi They assured that it will not be in their plans to face Serie A. “I am not telling lies, we are absolutely not going to sign him. We complete the attack with Petagna. You can record this statement, that’s all.”stressed the president of the Italian entity Adriano Galliani before the cameras of DAZN, to dismiss the possibility of incorporating Rosario.

In this context, the chance of Spain appeared. As reported Radio Seville the scorer with a past in the Inter and the Sampdoria was offered to integrate the offensive of the Andalusian cast, but “the wishes of Monchi (manager of the institution) point to other directions” and the complications in the negotiation could discard the operation.

The scorer still has two more years left on his contract with the Parisian entity and his latest productions do not excite European directors, since in his last season He has only scored 5 goals in 30 presentations he has had in the French team.

On the other hand, in the Old Continent it transpired that both the Galatasaray As the FenerbahceBoth of Turkey, have consulted conditions to incorporate the Argentine. Although the transfer could be carried out through a loan, PSG made it clear that his exit clause is between 20 and 25 million euros.

In one of its latest publications, the Italian media The Gazzetta dello Sport, informed that “the striker wants to play and Wanda Nara (his wife and agent) is negotiating with the Turks (Galatasaray), but Fenerbahce is involved as well.” In this sense, the club from the French capital is willing to negotiate a transfer, but with a purchase obligation that ranges between 20 and 25 million European currency.

“Mauro has had very little playing time. It’s important to get back on track. He needs to express his qualities. The fact of changing places, of finding a more favorable place allows you to relaunch yourself in a career”, advised coach Galtier, who relegated him from the professional squad. The truth is that time is running out and Icardi has until August 31 to get a new team. And so far there are more doubts than certainties.

