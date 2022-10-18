Uncertainty about the future of Mick Schumacher in Formula 1: the unexpected ultimatum of the owner of the Haas team

Mick Schumacher disputes his second season in F1 (REUTERS / Nacho Doce)

The irregular second season of Mick Schumacher on the formula 1 It could end with the departure of the son of the seven-time world champion of the Máxima. It’s that the announcement he made a while ago Ferrari in which he confirmed that the 23-year-old German was no longer part of his driver program, now the owner of his current team, Gene HaasHe gave him an ultimatum.

It is true that this year Mick was able to add his first points in the category and his harvest is 12 units, but they are ten less than what his teammate achieved, Kevin Magnussen (30 years old), more experienced and who knew how to capitalize on the engine improvements that Ferrari has this year. It should be remembered that the Scuderia is a supplier of engines for the American team. The Dane made a difference in his performance and exposed Schumacher, who last year had the Russian by his side Nikita Mazepin, who came to F1 thanks to his father’s billions.

Although, the blows that the German had and that caused serious expenses to the North American team are also a reality. The first of these was in the second qualifying instance in Saudi Arabia. Then came -perhaps- the most impressive in this exercise, which was the one that had in Monaco, where his car broke in two. However, the son of Kaiser he walked down.

Then came another crash in the first practice of the Japanese Grand Prix, at Suzuka, where he damaged the entire front end of his car. The Teuton argued that the incident was due to a car that was ahead of him and that was spraying. The weekend of the Japanese competition was marked by rain.

“There is nothing positive in that accident,” the Haas team boss told him, Gunther Steinera Motorsport. “You are a racing driver, and you know that when there is spray you cannot see well, and before there was already water. This job is not easy, but you know, in the end it was pilot error. I mean, yes, there was spray, there was water, but we all knew it”, sentenced the team manager.

In the preview of the United States Grand Prix that will be held this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, he was the owner of the team, Gene Haasthe one who put Schumacher on the ropes.

“If you make the slightest mistake in driver choice, or strategy, or tire choice, it costs you millions of dollars,” Haas said in statements also recorded in Motorsport.

“I think Mick has a lot of potential, but It costs a fortune and has wrecked many cars, costing us a lot of money that we don’t have. If you’re in the points, and you’re Verstappen and you destroy cars, we’ll take care of it. But when you’re in the back and you destroy cars, it’s very hard to accept”, he asserted.

“Mick’s future is going to be decided by Mick. We are just waiting. We need Mick to get points and we’re trying to give him as much time as possible to see what he can do. If he wants to stay with us, he has to show us that he can get more points. That is what we hope for,” he concluded.

In the rumors of the F1 pits it sounds like Haas would have some possible replacements for Schumacher on his list, whose contract ends in 2023. It should be remembered that Ferrari also announced the termination of the link with Mick. Although, apart from his place in Haas, the other free seat that remains -for now- is in Williams. The rest of the squads have already confirmed their runners. Failing that, he should join another team as a reserve or test driver.

To replace Schumacher appear Nico Hülkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo or Pietro Fittipaldi (grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi), who will drive one of the Haas cars in the first free practice in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. However, the three for some reason do not finish convincing the priests of Haas, who in turn need to recruit sponsors and having a Schumacher in their ranks has marketing, but this is left in the background when the pilot causes millionaire damage to the cars.

This weekend the action of the great circus will return with the first race of this second American incursion in the season, since in June it was run in Canada. In Austin the engines will sound again and Max Verstappen will debut his bi-championship. Mexico (10/30) and Brazil (11/13) will culminate the agenda on the continent before the last date in Abu Dhabi (11/20).

