Uncertainty about who will be Messi’s heir in Barcelona: the only footballer who could wear the 10

The 10 is the only number that does not have an owner within the campus (Reuters)

The output of Lionel Messi of the FC Barcelona continues to make noise in the bowels of the Catalan club. After a positive start on the field, with a victory and a draw, Ronald Koeman’s team showed a good face, however, institutionally there are still issues that they could not resolve.

One of them is the theme of the allocation of numbers. With the Spanish championship already underway and two days after the closing of the European pass book, continue the dance of numbers within the squad, a problem directly related to the march of the Argentine star.

The 10 has no owner and apparently none of them would feel fit to wear it this season. During the last weeks, Piqué acknowledged that he asked Agüero if he would use it and he would have said no, Coutinho also rang to use it until The institution published the list to face Getafe this Sunday.

Finally the Brazilian, who will be part of those called up after a long period of recovery, will wear bib number 14 again. This number was used until today by the forward Rey Manaj, who will now wear the 17 that corresponded to Trincao.

That number, in turn, had been assigned to Ansu Fati at the time of being presented in the Joan Gamper trophy against Juventus. The young Spanish attacker still continues with his rehabilitation and, although he already trains with the team, Koeman considered that he is not ready to play.

If before Coutinho was the one who did not have a number to represent him, now it is Fati’s turn, who on his return he should use the 10 per decantation and if there are no exits on the campus.

Is that according to the regulation that establishes the Spanish tournament, the numbers from 1 to 25 would be reserved for footballers who have a contract in the first team.

Ansu Fati was presented with 17 but now he has no number (Efe)

The dance of numbers will continue until next September 1 and until that date it will surely not be defined what will happen to the 10 that he orphaned The flea. Although FC Barcelona does not plan new incorporations, yes he is willing to sell to lighten a squad made up of 32 footballers. Among those mentioned are Miralem Pjanic (8) and Samuel Umtiti (23).

The 11, same as him 3 and the 16They do not appear among those summoned but they already have an owner. Dembele, injured, is the first, the historical Gerard Piqué and Pedri, on vacation, they wear the others on their t-shirts respectively.

