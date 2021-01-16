Uncertainty in Barcelona: the presidential elections to choose Bartomeu’s replacement were postponed

The new elections will be to find a replacement for Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned (Photo: Reuters)

Resignation of Josep María Bartomeu to the presidency on October 27 in the middle of a crisis left the Barcelona with the uncertainty and the impossibility of managing the club with absolute normality. The new elections were marked on the calendar for the next January 24 but the authorities decided postpone the vote for “the current epidemiological situation” and there is absolute uncertainty in Catalan lands.

He Blaugrana made this determination official recently: “The Government has transferred to the Club that the current epidemiological situation does not make it possible to authorize the displacement outside the municipality to the partners that they do not have their election within their municipal term on January 24, given the high mobility that this would entail ”. Faced with this warning, the club reported “the impossibility of holding the elections on the scheduled date due to the mobility restrictions decreed by the Government in the current context of pandemic, so the date of the elections should be delayed ”.

Still they did not disclose the tentative date in which the next president of the institution must be chosen from among three candidates: Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa. Meanwhile, the management remains in charge of Carles Tusquets, who heads a Management Commission that his powers are restricted since he is not a president in full office.

The delay in the elections in Barcelona is not a minor detail. While finances coexist with an almost unprecedented economic crisis, there is absolute concern because the future of Lionel Messi in Catalonia will largely be defined by the project presented by the next president.

“I have nothing clear until the end of the year. I prefer not to position myself on any candidate, I have not spoken with any candidate. Now we have to hold the elections and see what happens. First let the elections pass and then we will see”, Declared the Argentinean weeks ago about his continuity or his departure from Barcelona.

THE CLUB COMMUNICATION

This Friday, January 15, the Government and FC Barcelona have held a virtual working meeting to address the holding of the elections for president and Board of Directors of the sports entity in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the Government has informed the Club that the current epidemiological situation does not make it possible to authorize the displacement outside the municipality to members who do not have their electoral roll within their municipal term on January 24, given the high mobility that this would entail.

For its part, the Club has verified the impossibility of holding the elections on the scheduled date due to the mobility restrictions decreed by the Government in the current context of a pandemic, so the date of the elections must be delayed.

In this sense, the Club has asked the Generalitat to assess the possibility of modifying the current sports legislation to enable voting by postal mail on the new date of the elections, a request that the Government has undertaken to study.

On the part of the Government, the meeting was headed by the Secretary General of the Department of the Presidency, Meritxell Masó; the Secretary General of the Department of Health, Marco Ramentol; the Secretary General of the Department of the Interior, Beth Abad; the Secretary General for Sports and Physical Activity, Gerard Figueras, who have been accompanied by managerial and technical positions from the respective departments.

On behalf of FC Barcelona, ​​the delegation was led by the Chairman of the Management Committee, Carles Tusquets, the member’s Catalan Ombudsman, Joan Manuel Trayter, and the CEO of the Club, Oscar Grau, accompanied by other managers and executives of the Club.

