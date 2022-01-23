Uncharted 4 Devs Explain Why The Game’s Chase Is So Exciting

The Naughty Dog saga features some of the most iconic action scenes in video games.

The Nathan Drake’s last great adventure It was a finishing touch to a memorable franchise, a farewell to the height of the character, full of action scenes that are as fun as they are exciting. Among them is what may be one of the best action moments of the saga, the one of the persecution. About how they carried it out, Kurt Margenau and Shaun Escayg, from Naughty Dog, have spoken for IGN.

There was a great emotional chargeThis is a long chase through city streets and over rocky terrain, but beyond the action, this sequence was meant to function as a summary of all the characters’ relationships thus far. “There’s a lot of emotional baggage in siblings getting together“. The developers wanted to get some good pressure on our fight over the convoy.

We can feel each tire of the vehicle thanks to DualSenseNathan jumps between vehicles to take down enemies, knocking out drivers as he runs after Sam. To make this more exciting, the team developed a system to choreograph all vehicle movements and so that we always had some goal to contend with. Nate will experience this incredible chase again on PS5 and PC with the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Margenau has spoken about the evolution that this sequence has undergone in the collection for new generation.

The team has explained that it has been able to experiment with the haptic vibration and adaptive triggers of the DualSense, modeling each tire so that we feel how the vehicle grabs or slides off the ground, “you can feel what each tire does just holding the controller.” Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PS5 next January 28 from 2022 and PC throughout the first term of this year.

More about: Uncharted 4.