Uncharted 4 for PC and PS5 may not have multiplayer, depending on the age rating system

In the North American body ESRB it appears that Legacy of Thieves does not include interactivity with other players.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection should be closer than we think. The title for PC and PS5 is receiving its corresponding age classification by the different organizations worldwide, which usually indicates a near launch. The last? The ESRB, corresponding to the United States, which has already registered the Naughty Dog game.

On its website the different aspects of its classification are detailed, but if something has attracted attention, it is the asterisk that ensures that will not have interactive elements. This is a section that is usually included in games that do not have a multiplayer mode, since it refers to online interactivity with other players.

Today’s multiplayer includes competitive and survival modeThis could indicate that both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy would get rid of the multiplayer mode that has accompanied the game since its launch on PS4 in 2016. This includes a competitive with the different characters of the saga, as well as a mode Survival that can be played cooperatively with other partners, each one connecting from their console.

Recall that the Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the last two titles in the franchise: the fourth numbered installment, with Nathan Drake back, and The Lost Legacy, a story with Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross as protagonists. In addition, it will take advantage of the benefits of the new generation to offer a better overall appearance.

The release of this compilation does not have a specific release date set, although it should go on sale during the first quarter of 2022. It is possible that the PC will arrive later than the PS5, although that will not help to hide Sony’s new strategy regarding the publication of its exclusives on computers, with the brand even launching its own label for PC.

