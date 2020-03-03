Uncharted: An Updated Cast List

Tom Holland

Making the Uncharted film a prequel means you want a youthful actor to convey globe-trotting treasure hunter Nathan Drake to life, and Tom Holland is the person for that job. This marks the second means by which the actor is contributing to the Sony movie panorama, as he’s additionally the present live-action Spider-Man, who, due to a partnership with Disney, will get to maintain taking part within the MCU. Holland has been hooked up to Uncharted since Might 2017, and whereas the world is already fairly conversant in him from his time because the Internet-Slinger, to not point out from films like The Present Warfare and Onward, Uncharted will give him the possibility to indicate off his chops as lead of a unique property.