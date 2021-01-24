Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Beyond, Cinderella, and Peter Rabbit 2 delay release

Sony Pictures announces that Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Beyond and Peter Rabbit 2 have sadly been delayed.

At the moment the thing is like this: Uncharted goes from July 16 to February 2022. Ghostbusters: Beyond goes from June 11 to November 11 of this year. Cinderella goes from February 5 to July 16 of this year and Peter Rabbit 2 from April 2 to June 11 of this 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on movie studios around the world, and this is another example of it.

If in the meantime you want to know a little more about the films, we remind you that Tom Holland confirmed last week some information about the long-awaited film adaptation of the Uncharted saga. Today we also tell you that Ghostbusters: Beyond, the film that has come to excite the director of the originals, has shown a new ghost. But the best thing is that he has done it in MasterChef Junior, here in Spain. We hope these delays are the last.