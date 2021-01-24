Entertainment

Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Beyond, Cinderella, and Peter Rabbit 2 delay release

January 24, 2021
1 Min Read

Sony Pictures announces that Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Beyond and Peter Rabbit 2 have sadly been delayed.

At the moment the thing is like this: Uncharted goes from July 16 to February 2022. Ghostbusters: Beyond goes from June 11 to November 11 of this year. Cinderella goes from February 5 to July 16 of this year and Peter Rabbit 2 from April 2 to June 11 of this 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on movie studios around the world, and this is another example of it.

If in the meantime you want to know a little more about the films, we remind you that Tom Holland confirmed last week some information about the long-awaited film adaptation of the Uncharted saga. Today we also tell you that Ghostbusters: Beyond, the film that has come to excite the director of the originals, has shown a new ghost. But the best thing is that he has done it in MasterChef Junior, here in Spain. We hope these delays are the last.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.