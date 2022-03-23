Uncharted is already the fifth most successful video game movie in history: this is the classification

The film that adapts the adventures of Nathan Drake to the cinema continues to accumulate success worldwide.

When we learned of its existence, many were skeptical of the Uncharted movie. The adaptation to the big screen of the adventures of Nathan Drake created by Naughty Dog in video games it fit well within the term blockbuster, but few imagined that it would achieve such success at the box office.

It has raised 337 million dollarsIf we look at the box office figures and the classification carried out by The Numbers, we can see that the film starring Tom Holland has already become the fifth most successful video game film of history, and it may continue to climb positions in the coming weeks, since in the most recent ones it has surpassed some well-known ones such as Sonic or Tomb Raider.

In order to reach the podium, he would have to accumulate almost 100 million dollars more, since he currently has some $337 million collected worldwide. Ahead are Andry Birds, Rampage, Detective Pikachu and Warcraft, which leads a top 10 that we leave you below.

Highest-grossing video game movies

Warcraft – 438 899 824 $

Detective Pikachu – 431 344 168 $

Rampage – 427 947 217 $

Angry Birds – 352 327 887 $

Uncharted – 337 032 674 $

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time – $336,359,676

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – 314 101 190 $

Battleship – 313 477 717 $

Sonic The Hedgehog – 304 925 580 $

Resident Evil: Afterlife – 295 874 190 $



Given the tremendous success, the director of the film himself has not ruled out a sequel, something that the end of the film made clear, so we can take it for granted for the coming years. If you want to know what we thought, Chema Mansilla’s review of Uncharted reflects on whether is up to video games released on Sony PlayStation consoles.

