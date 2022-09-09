Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection confirms its PC release date for next month

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in the same pack, confirms its release date on PC for the next October 19.

The collection was leaked on the Epic Games Store earlier in the year, and now a similar listing confirms the release date, as well as what we can expect from it. your booking bonuses.

“Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered and optimized for PC, hits the Epic Games Store on October 19, and if you pre-order it, you’ll get a sleek new Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully’s seaplane.”

That’s how it is: you can glide around the Fortnite map with Sully’s seaplane… but it is not known if you will be able to show off his characteristic mustache. Additionally, the Glider Seaplane will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on November 19.

Presumably it will be accompanied by the Nathan Drake and Chloe Fraser skins (and harvesting tools) that appeared in Fortnite earlier this year.

As for the collection itself, expect plenty of improvements compared to the PS4 originals… after all, it was also released on PS5 and featured improved graphics.

Here you can read our review of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5.

It remains to be seen what the PC version bringsbut it’s still good news to see the Uncharted collection coming to PC.