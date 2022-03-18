Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection could already have a release date on PC according to SteamDB

The portal points to a mid-term release of the remastered collection of Naughty Dog titles.

A few weeks ago the PS5 public was able to start enjoying Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a compilation with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy remastered with improved graphics, higher frame rates and the promise of a level of incredible detail. Said pack was also announced for PC stores, however little has been said about its launch, until now.

Through SteamDB, an update on the compilation was shared yesterday that points to a summer premiere, specifically the July 15. This is not official information from PlayStation, but it is a strong indication that sooner rather than later the Japanese company could share its release date, thus ending the console exclusivity of two great Naughty Dog adventures.

Meanwhile you can read the analysis of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in 3DJuegos, where Alejandro Pascual assured that the pack is a somewhat basic remaster with few improvements beyond 60 frames and 3D sound: “more work could have been done to make the world of Uncharted shine with the new generation since it is a title that more than five years later still looks incredible“.

With Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, PlayStation continues to export part of its extensive video game catalog to PC. The last great production of the company to reach the computer was God of War, adding very high popularity figures on Steam. The question that the computer community is asking is what will be the next exclusive to arrive on the platform with a highly requested candidate: Bloodborne.

