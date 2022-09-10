Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection leaks its release date on PC, will it be the final one?

The landing of the saga starring Nathan Drake in compatible will not wait long.

Since the beginning of the year, PC players have been waiting for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, however, the months have passed and the announcement of PlayStation, despite the occasional leak, has not materialized. Now a new carelessness on the part of the Epic Games Store sets a date for its launch, and if it is correct, the wait should not take much longer with a crossover with Fortnite included.

As some users have echoed on networks, and portals such as Gematsu, for a few minutes the business listed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (also known as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection) for this October 19offering as a booking incentive early unlock Sully’s seaplane in Fortnite weeks before it hits the battle-royale store.

The purchase tab is currently unsubscribed, so everything seems to indicate that PlayStation could announce something regarding the adaptation very soon. Uncharted: The Thief’s Legacy Collection, which can also be purchased through Steam, will allow computer users to enjoy Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, two stories that are not lacking in endless laughter, drama, combat high octane and a sense of wonder now even more immersive.

The pack was released on January 28 on PS5. If you want to know more, we invite you to read the review of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection that said: a somewhat basic remastering with few improvements beyond 60 frames per second and 3D sound.

Más sobre: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Uncharted y PlayStation.