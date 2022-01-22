Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Unveils Launch Trailer: Iconic Treasure Hunter Returns

The compilation will be released on PS5 on January 28, and will arrive on PC later.

Nathan Drake He has carved a niche for himself in the video game universe thanks to all his enigmatic and risky adventures. Now this character returns to the present day with a collection that revives a couple of the original treasure hunter games as well as improve graphically the experience. The name of this combination of ideas is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and it already has a launch trailer.

As we had already seen in Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the trailer shows some of the moments more exciting of both deliveries. Therefore, Nathan Drake, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross star in much of the video with many action scenes that reflect both the adventure genre of the games and the spectacularity of its cinematics.

However, Naughty Dog’s proposal does not only consist of the resurrection of these two titles, but also raises the image quality to immerse us even more in the adventures of the characters. In this sense, the developer confirms that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will take advantage of PS5 with a fidelity mode For those who enjoy graphics, a performance mode which maintains a high frame rate PS4 patch and a performance+ mode that prioritizes this aspect more than the resolution.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PS5 next January 28, but it will also land in the PC ecosystem later on. As for Naughty Dog’s plans, it seems that the development team is not letting go of the throttle and they have already been dropped. tracks about the possibility of them working on multiple projects at the same time.

