Uncharted star Tom Holland shares first pic of game’s film adaptation

Tom Holland has given followers a sneak peek on the film adaptation of online game Uncharted with a photograph of him as protagonist Nathan Drake.

The Marvel star posted a pic of himself as the enduring fortune hunter, wearing roughed-up journey gear, with the caption: “It’s good to fulfill you, I’m Nate. #uncharted.”

The put up follows an earlier tweet by Nathan Drake’s voice actor within the video games Nolan North, who revealed footage from the film’s set earlier within the day and praised Holland’s efficiency as his character.

“Like wanting right into a mirror! Proud to have Tom Holland persevering with the Drake legacy! Completely smashing it! Thanks for the set go to Uncharted,” he wrote on Twitter.

Holland, who’s notorious for by chance revealing secret particulars about upcoming tasks, swiftly adopted it up by writing: “Do you assume Sony could be p****d if I spontaneously uploaded a first look image. I obtained Nolan’s approval so I suppose they’ll’t hearth me now.”

Do you assume Sony could be pissed if I spontaneously uploaded a first look image. I obtained Nolan’s approval so I suppose they’ll’t hearth me now. https://t.co/Ie99tKLha4 — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) October 22, 2020

North wasn’t the one one impressed with Tom’s efficiency within the position, with many followers taking to Twitter to reward his resemblance to the character. “King you look precisely like him,” one fan wrote, whereas one other tweeted, “Trying good, Nate.”

The upcoming motion film, which has been by means of six administrators since pre-production, stars Spiderman’s Holland as Drake and Transformers’ Mark Wahlberg as Drake’s mentor and father determine Victor Sullivan, whereas Antonia Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle are additionally set to look.

Manufacturing on the film formally resumed in July after COVID-19 compelled filming to close down in March.

The film is anticipated to function a prequel to the video games which can discover the origins of Nathan Drake, Victor Sullivan and their relationship.