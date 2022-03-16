Uncharted: The film marks a new milestone at the box office and surpasses Tomb Raider in collection

The big screen adaptation of Nathan Drake is still far from the most successful video game films.

A few days ago it was a month since the premiere of Uncharted: The Movie, the latest adaptation of a video game on the big screen that seems to have dazzled the public, with positive ratings among viewers and a fairly considerable box office. So last weekend the feature film exceeded the figure of 300 million dollarsleaving Tomb Raider (2018) behind in grossing.

Specifically, the production directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake, accumulates today 301 million dollars worldwide, while Tomb Raider managed to add 273.4 million. However, it still has a long way to go to approach the most successful video game movies in history, with Warcraft, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Rampage in the lead, all three with figures of more than or close to 430 million dollars.

Now it only remains to hope that the performance has met the expectations of Sony Pictures to guarantee the future of the franchise in theaters.

Uncharted: The Movie chronicles Nathan Drake’s first adventure as a treasure hunter, accompanying Sully on an epic, action-packed journey around the world. If you want to know what we thought of the feature film, don’t hesitate to read the review of Uncharted: The Movie by companion Chema Mansilla, who said: a film that tries to please and amuse everyone, whether they are fans of the games or the general public .

Recall that a few weeks ago Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was also released on PS5, with a premiere also planned in PC stores.

