Uncharted The Lost Legacy was going to have another protagonist, but Chloe conquered its director

Shaun Escayg, director of the spinoff, talks about the casting process for the game’s main character.

With the arrival of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the market, players have reminisced about the adventures of Nathan Drake y Chloe Frazer or, on the contrary, they have discovered two titles that have reached PS5 and PC thanks to a remastering that improves performance and adapts to many of the new features dual sense controller.

In an interview for GQ magazine, the director of Uncharted The Lost Legacy, Shaun Escayg, has talked about how they raised the adventure after the end of Uncharted 4, shuffling different characters to fill the role of the protagonist. Escayg confessed that Nate’s mentor and partner, Sullivan, was at one point the selected character to star in the game, however, the director ended up staying with Chloe.

They thought of Sully to star in the adventure“Me aferré a Chloe because he was always an intriguing character. So self-centered, so selfish. You just wanted to know what makes a person like that. And then when we combine her with Nadine, a thief and a mercenary, the disaster unfolds in your mind as you go, my God, this is a huge conflict,” Escayg explained.

The Treasure Hunter Franchise had its end on PS4 with these two essential works, however, Escayg himself opened the door to the possibility of seeing new deliveries in the future, “Uncharted it’s a franchise we love, which the studio loves. It’s a world we want to see more of, so that’s what I can say.” Meanwhile, the saga will have its run through the big screen the next February 11th thanks to the film adaptation starring Tom Holland and Mark Whalberg.

More about: Uncharted.