Uncharted: The Movie lets us watch 10 minutes for free and sets a date for the release on Blu-ray

Sony Pictures announces an edition with extended and deleted scenes from the film adaptation.

Uncharted: The Movie successfully continues its journey in theaters, already becoming one of the 5 video game adaptations with the highest box office in history, but its passage through the projection rooms is only the beginning of the commercial life of the project. A) Yes, Sony Pictures has confirmed his training in digital and domestic, also sharing a video with the 10 first minutes of the film.

Let’s go first. According to the producer, Uncharted: The Movie can be rented and purchased in digital format from April 26 in the United States. Those wishing to be able to add it to their shelves will have to wait for the May 10, when the film is released as a box set on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. At the moment no information has been provided on whether these dates will be similar in Spain.

Uncharted Blu-ray Extras

As usual, the Blu-ray and DVD release of a film is accompanied by various incentives that have been detailed by the Collider movie portal.

Deleted and extended scenes.



Behind the scenes of the shoot



Vídeo “Becoming Nathan Drake”.



Breakdown of action: “C-17 Globemaster”.



Tracing path: On the set with Rubén Fleischer.



No time to get bored: Action and special scenes.



The Buddy System



Villains, betrayals and accomplices.



Director’s Commentary Ruben Fleischer

Uncharted sees cunning and charismatic young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful sidekick Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) in an epic action-adventure that spans the globe. The tape has 357 million dollars collected at the box office. If you want to know more you can read the review of Uncharted: The Movie by fellow Chema Mansilla.

Speaking of Uncharted, today we learned that Naughty Dog will withdraw Uncharted: Fortune Hunter, a mobile puzzle and adventure video game, from stores.

More about: Uncharted: The Movie and Sony Pictures.