Uncharted: The Movie shares its official poster with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the foreground

Its protagonist is these days promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, also from Sony Pictures.

Tomorrow, December 16, it will hit theaters in Spain Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film in which fans of Marvel’s arachnid hero have high hopes and which is starring Tom Holland, the same actor in charge of giving life to Nathan Drake in Uncharted: The Movie who has just shared his first official poster.

Uncharted: The Movie hits theaters this coming February 18The image does not share many details about the plot, showing in the foreground its two main stars, the aforementioned Tom Holland as a young treasure hunter and Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Nathan Drake’s mentor in the games. In the background you can see a sunken galleon, while the tone of the composition may well remind us of the cover of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for looking for a reference.

With its publication through an exclusive with Fandango, one of the largest online ticket purchase portals in the United States, it is to be expected that in the coming days there will be some bad promotional action that takes advantage of the boom for its star, with a Spider -Man: No Way Home that aims to be the big box office of the year, and reminds viewers of the premiere of the film adaptation this 18th of February.

Uncharted: The Movie left its first trailer a couple of months ago now, showing in two and a half minutes of footage a string of winks to the original material that we wanted to review in depth in a special on the pages of 3DJuegos. In addition, the presence of youtuber Rubén Doblas, better known as El Rubius, was also confirmed. On the other hand, its authors have guaranteed a product that will pay tribute to games.

Leaving the film behind, in a few weeks the launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a pack with Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy, for PS5 is also scheduled. Later it will also arrive on PC, although a release date has not yet been provided.

More about: Uncharted [Película], Sony Pictures, Film and video games and Uncharted.